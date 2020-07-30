Overall, the 38 receivers averaged 39.4 catches for 546.1 yards and 3.5 touchdowns. There were receivers who did little as rookies, such as Ross, and would improve in time; receivers who did little, such as Rashaun Woods (4.47), and flamed out fast; receivers who made healthy contributions, such as Jeremy Maclin (4.45), and would improve with each passing year; receivers who made healthy contributions, such as Anthony Gonzalez (4.44), and fell off a cliff in subsequent years.