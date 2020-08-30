Jalen Reagor left Sunday’s Eagles practice at Lincoln Financial Field after an awkward fall, then underwent an MRI exam on his left shoulder, according to several reports.
Quarterback Carson Wentz missed practice with a “lower body” soft tissue injury, which on any other day would have been a bigger deal, but Reagor and a surprise Jeffrey Lurie news conference pushed Wentz to the back of the pile. Wentz watched practice, walking normally, and the injury is believed to be very minor.
On Reagor, a source close to the situation confirmed a report from podcast host Geoff Mosher, who said that the test revealed a small labral tear, that Reagor wouldn’t need surgery, and that he should miss about four weeks, which would take the team’s first-round pick out of the running for the Sept. 13 season opener at Washington, at least. Mosher said Reagor would get a second opinion.
The Eagles have not commented on the injury. Reagor Tweeted “B Back Soon” at 4:27 Sunday afternoon.
A medical source said that the small-tear scenario would indicate a subluxation or dislocation of the shoulder. Whether surgery might be necessary would hinge on how many such injuries to the same area Reagor has sustained, the type and location of the tear, and if there is additional damage to the bone.
Losing Reagor even for a week or two of the season is a big blow to the Eagles’ offense, but obviously, the news could have been worse. Reagor has been a training camp standout, and was doing well again Sunday before his awkward fall, trying to tackle safety Will Parks, who had intercepted Jalen Hurts. The team held a live contact scrimmage, since preseason games were canceled.
For Week 1, Reagor’s absence might give more snaps to 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who also has performed well in training camp, but does not offer Reagor’s explosiveness. Arcega-Whiteside has been battling Greg Ward for the slot position. Right now the three top healthy receivers would seem to be DeSean Jackson, Arcega-Whiteside, and Ward, although fifth-round rookie John Hightower also offers speed, and he continued a string of strong practices on Sunday.
Wideout Deontay Burnett, who joined the Eagles last December from the 49ers, also has looked good in camp.