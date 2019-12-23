What shouldn’t get lost amidst the Wentz hosannas is the other decisive advantage the Eagles enjoyed. Yes, they were the better quarterbacked team, and that counts for a lot, but they were also the better coached, and that counts for nearly as much. Doug Pederson wasn’t perfect. The chorus of anguished yelps that echoed throughout the Delaware Valley in the second quarter was a testament to that. Twice, the Eagles threw the ball on third and fourth-and-1 with the ball on the Cowboys 33-yard-line, and twice they failed. Later, with 1:19 left in the quarter, they had a first-and-10 on the Cowboys 39-yard line with a 10-3 lead and somehow entered halftime with the score 10-6.