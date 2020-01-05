The Dallas Cowboys fired Jason Garrett on Sunday, a week after their season ended a disappointing 8-8 season with a win over the Washington Redskins. Garrett, a former Cowboys quarterback, was informed of the news by Cowboys owner and top executive Jerry Jones, according to Fox Sports.
The NFC East will have three new coaches scheming against Eagles boss Doug Pederson at the start of next season.
Garrett was head coach of the Cowboys for 9 1/2 years, compiling an 85-67 record that included four 8-8 seasons, three NFC East titles and two playoff wins — but none beyond the divisional round.
Dallas started the season 3-0 but lost eight of its last 13 games. The Cowboys finished one game behind the Eagles in the NFC East. In the season’s 16th week, the Eagles beat Dallas, 17-9, at Lincoln Financial Field to all but put the division away.
Garrett was 11-9 against the Eagles in his career, including 7-3 in Philadelphia.