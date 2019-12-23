It came down to Sidney Jones, and really, why not? It was that kind of evening at Lincoln Financial Field. It has been that kind of season.
With a minute and 15 seconds remaining, Jones hand-fought with Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, into the end zone, and he got a hand on the Dak Prescott pass, which fell incomplete, on fourth and 8 from the Eagles’ 19.
There was a booth review for pass interference, but Fox’s cameras cut to Jerry Jones, leaving his box. The robust-figured operatic person had sung.
The Eagles converted a first down and Miles Sanders broke a 38-yard run inside of 30 seconds remaining. The final seconds bled away on the victory of the season, 17-9, giving the home team first place in the NFC East. They can claim the divisional title and host a playoff game, with a victory next week at the 4-11 Giants.
Jones was in for Rasul Douglas, who was in for Ronald Darby, who’d left early with a hip flexor injury. Jones had played just a few snaps, but he made the biggest play of his disappointing three-year career, and the Linc erupted.
The start could not have been much better, which is a phrase seldom typed this season in stories about your Philadelphia Eagles.
The game began with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott yelling “DEFER!” when his team won the coin toss, Prescott looking to avoid last week’s controversy, when the call was unclear.
The Eagles then went 57 yards in 11 plays for a 36-yard Jake Elliott field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Dallas got the ball, Malcolm Jenkins brushed aside a third-and-3 pass, and the Cowboys had to punt. Wentz put together a flawless drive, 7 plays, 63 yards, capped by a strong throw to Dallas Goedert in traffic in the back of the end zone. The Eagles had a 10-0 lead, and Wentz was 9 for 11 for 107 yards.
Dallas struggled to get untracked the entire first half. It was unclear how much of a factor Prescott’s shoulder injury might have been; his 41-yard pass to Michael Gallup to set up a field goal was very slightly underthrown, and there really weren’t any other longish throws in the first half, which ended with Prescott 11 of 18 for 125 yards.
There was a swing at the end of the half, when Wentz and Goedert were on different pages on a long third-and-6 pass, ad Elliott missed a 53-yard field goal. Dallas then drove 43 yards in 5 plays for a field goal that cut the halftime deficit to 10-6, even though the Eagles had 13 first downs to the Cowboys’ 5, and even though they’d held Zeke Elliott to 9 yards on 5 carries. Amari Cooper, Prescott’s longball weapon, caught two first-half passes for 12 yards on five targets, including a bad drop.
Prescott continued to struggle with accuracy – surely, his shoulder was affected by last week’s injury -- and eventually, the Eagles managed a 10-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 38-yard reception by Greg Ward. Miles Sanders scored on third and goal from the 1, behind solid blocks by Isaac Seumalo and Jason Kelce.
The Eagles got rolling again, but again, Pederson opted for a long field goal try, and again, he ended up setting Dallas up for a field goal, when Elliott missed from 55.
But ultimately, the defense had this.