Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel brand partners with American Giant

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his Underdog Apparel brand has collaborated with American Giant, a San Francisco-based company, to manufacture the brand’s “durable, high-quality products,” across the United States.

Inspired by his family’s blue-collar roots, Kelce said it was important to make Underdog Apparel an American-made brand.

Advertisement

“I would much rather wear something that symbolized a blue-collar worker as opposed to a suit,” Kelce told The New York Times. “I grew up going into steel mills with my father. So the concept of American workers making things was something that was ingrained early. And I just always gravitated toward it.”

» READ MORE: Quinyon Mitchell appears on Darius Slay’s podcast to talk rookie season, Slay’s Philly departure, and more

The collection is launching four pieces, which features two different t-shirts and a french terry crewneck sweatshirt.

“These fabrics were custom-designed for Jason,” the chief executive of American Giant Bayard Winthrop told The New York Times. “The shirts have a really gutsy, sturdy quality to them. They drape a certain way. They’re not clingy to the body. They’re not overly delicate.”

The Underdog Apparel pocket T-shirts and sweatshirts are priced at $45 and $79, respectively. And of course, Kelce wanted to include a green shirt in the brand’s latest collection, paying homage to his former team.

“Philadelphia bleeds green,” Kelce told The New York Times. “If we didn’t have a green shirt, it would have felt like malpractice.”

The proceeds of Kelce’s clothing brand will benefit the Be Philly Foundation, which aims to empower the city’s youth through educational and economic opportunities.