Jason Kelce, Eagles raise record $865K for Eagles Autism Foundation at Ocean Drive bartending event

Jason Kelce and the Birds raised more than $865,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation at last week’s events in Sea Isle City. Kelce bartended at the Ocean Drive, the Beer Bowl, and for the first time ever, added a family-friendly event to the mix, the Eagles Takeover, which featured the Eagles cheer team, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more.

The $865,000 total is a record for the event, and an increase from the almost $500,000 the event raised in 2023.

“It’s pretty incredible, it’s our biggest number by far, and they’re still counting, I believe,” Jason said on New Heights.

The event is not just a fan favorite — it’s a player favorite. A number of current and former Birds, including Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Beau Allen, and Landon Dickerson, took turns behind the bar and participated in games like flip cup, all to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation, with many returning for the second, third, or fourth time.

“We get a lot of retention, of guys doing it another year because it’s just a good time,” Kelce said at Wednesday’s celebrity bartending event. “Everybody’s down the Shore. They’re looking for an excuse to have fun, so it’s not too hard. Just give them a reason to have fun and they’re on board.”

The Eagles’ continued work for the Eagles Autism Foundation earned them a nomination for ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award. The foundation supports research programs, career assistance for people on the spectrum, and broader awareness for people on the autism spectrum, in addition to keeping Lincoln Financial Field accessible.

“It’s about really just uniting behind a cause for a day that really means something in all of our joint lives and community, and just having a blast celebrating being around each other,” Kelce said on New Heights. “Obviously there are drinks involved, yes, but it’s just about having a good time and supporting this wonderful cause. It’s turned into something much bigger than we ever anticipated.”

