Jason Kelce announces dates for Sea Isle bartending event and Beer Bowl — and this year he’s competing

Jason Kelce’s Beer Bowl is returning to Sea Isle City for its third straight year. And of course it wouldn’t be complete without Kelce’s annual celebrity bartending fundraiser at the Ocean Drive, which will be back for a fifth year.

On the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce announced the official dates of the two events, which will take place later this month on June 25-26.

“For those of you who don’t know what Beer Bowl is, every year, me, the Eagles Autism Foundation, and a bunch of Eagles go and do an event down at the shore,” Kelce said. “On Wednesday, we do a guest bartending event. We started doing an event on Thursday called Beer Bowl, which has been associated with this podcast. We’ve went back and forth on it and we decided let’s do it again.”

Prior to the Beer Bowl, Kelce, will be joined by past and present Eagles players and other famous friends as they serve as celebrity bartenders on Wednesday, June 25, at the Ocean Drive. Proceeds from the two-day event will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

While there hasn’t been a formal announcement about tickets for either event, fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the Beer Bowl, as a lucky few will be selected to compete in a number of different drinking games for a $50,000 cash prize. A venue has yet to be announced, but last year’s Beer Bowl took place at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. A voicemail left at the Yacht Club by The Inquirer was not immediately returned.

But the search for contestants is already on.

“We need teams to be submitted,” Kelce said. “We need 92 percenters to send us your team submission videos. We are solely judging these based on team names, costumes, and most importantly just the vibe. Drinking ability is part of the vibe. But listen, if you’re funny, charismatic, energetic, that’s what we’re looking for.”

To submit your video for Beer Bowl III, Kelce asked fans to post their videos on social media and tag @NewHeightShow with the #BeerBowl. But be prepared for some tough competition. Unlike in the past, Kelce will also be competing in the games along with at least one former teammate.

“Because it’s not going to be a New Heights episode, I will officially be competing,” Kelce said. “Me and Beau Allen will be competing this year.”

Kelce also invited last year’s champions, Santa’s Revenge, to the competition.

“We would love to see the defending champions return,” Kelce said.

The deadline to submit a video is Wednesday, June 18, when they’ll announce the teams invited and what games they’ll be competing in. But one game fans shouldn’t expect to see repeated is last year’s baby bottle chug.

“Baby bottle chug is banned,” Kelce told his brother, Travis. “That was the most miserable thing I did last year.”