Jason Kelce took over Sea Isle again. Here are some highlights from his celebrity bartending event.

Wearing an Eagles green wrestling mask and a crop-topped jersey with a fanny pack wrapped around his waist, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce was ready to tend bar in Sea Isle City, N.J., on Wednesday afternoon. Kelce was in town for his fourth annual Beach Bash to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had an early part to play in the festivities, joining NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live stream of the event mere seconds after it went on air. Graham talked all things Jason Kelce and shouted out the Philly faithful.

Advertisement

“They’re showing up in a big way for us right now,” Graham said. “They go everywhere.”

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, was in attendance and also made an early appearance on the live stream, where she displayed her appreciation for the event.

“We’re just so excited to have everyone out again,” Kelce said. “Just so awesome to see all of the people come together; it’s such an amazing cause. So many people are impacted, so many people have a personal connection, and so to be able to see how people come together to cheer on the Birds and also cheer on the autism community … it feels so good in your heart.”

» READ MORE: Travis Kelce defends Kylie Kelce after viral interaction with ‘entitled’ fan in Margate

Lines of fans formed around the block before Kelce and his former teammates even arrived to begin serving drinks at The Ocean Drive. One cheer after another rang out as guests were announced.

While Travis Kelce was not in attendance after he and his brother spent the weekend in London taking in Taylor Swift shows, there were plenty of big names on hand. The guest list included current Eagles players Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott, Avonte Maddox, and Dallas Goedert, as well as former Birds Fletcher Cox, Beau Allen, Trent Cole, Tra Thomas, and Todd Herremans. Beloved Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who added a new title this offseason, also strolled out to a roar of applause. But of course the biggest applause was for the host.

Other guests getting their own introductions included Giants center Jimmy Morrissey, retired NFL players Carl Nassib and Chris Myers, media members Mike Garafolo and Ross Tucker, and, of course, Kylie Kelce. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Donna Kelce, Jason’s mother, were also in attendance but were not officially introduced.

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce loved meeting the ‘awesome’ Prince William, even if they felt ‘emasculated’

Jason Kelce, the final introduction, emerged carrying a tray of green Jello shots, spraying them with whipped cream and screaming at the top of his lungs. He handed the drinks out and signed autographs for rabid fans before moving behind the bar, where he settled in and eventually led the charge in a rendition of “Fly, Eagles Fly.”

Goedert, making his second straight appearance at the event, noted his efforts at a more pragmatic approach to partying than he displayed in 2023.

“Last year … I was out for at least a full day, maybe half of the next,” Goedert said. “I’m hoping to pace myself a little bit better, you know, it’s my second year here. I’m going to have a great performance but I’m here for the long haul, not the quick sprint like last year.”

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London this weekend. Here’s what happened.

He also took a step back to appreciate the larger reason for his presence on Wednesday.

“First of all, it starts with Jason,” Goedert said. “He’s an unbelievable guy, he’s an unbelievable teammate that I’ve been fortunate to play with. And then second of all, we’re supporting a great cause that’s important to our owner, important to so many people here. … So it’s just a great way to give back and spend a lot of time with people that you don’t get one-on-one time with.”

On Thursday, Kelce will host the second annual $50,000 New Heights Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club, which will again raise money for charity.

You can watch a replay of the stream below ...