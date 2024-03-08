Jason Kelce gets his own Campbell’s Chunky soup can — and another donation. He’s raised over $100K since retiring.

Since Jason Kelce officially retired from the NFL on Monday, the longtime Eagles center has kicked off a massive wave of charitable giving in his honor to foundations in Philadelphia.

The latest initiative is a specialty can of Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Noodle soup featuring Kelce’s beard and eyebrows and his autograph on a green label. Kelce collaborated with Campbell’s in the past on a commercial with his brother Travis and mother Donna, and now the Camden-based company created a new initiative, giving him the first ever ‘Legend Edition’ soup can.

“I’m honored Campbell’s Chunky created this ‘Legend Edition’ can to celebrate me and my football career,” Kelce said in a statement. “And as an added bonus to this awesome can, it means a lot that Chunky is also donating to (Be)Philly, a charity I founded and have put a lot of heart into.”

The cans are limited edition, so fans can enter to win one of 620, in honor of Kelce’s number. Campbell’s is also donating $62,000 to Kelce’s (Be)Philly foundation in his honor.

(Be)Philly was founded by Kelce in 2022 and is “primarily focused on improving the lives of students in the Philadelphia Public School system (K-12).” Since Kelce’s retirement, the foundation reported receiving over $36,000 in donations, primarily from fans celebrating Kelce’s NFL career — and that’s not including the additional donation from Campbell’s or proceeds from a T-shirt collaboration with Homage from his last walk off the field at the Linc.

Fans also donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation in Kelce’s honor, including the Flyers, who donated $10,000 in his honor. The foundation set up a “Thank You, Kelce” donation match, thanks to the Bantwal family and Goldman Sachs Gives. Online donations to the Eagles Autism Foundation will be matched up to $62,000 in Kelce’s honor.

Drew Brees and his Walk-Ons sports bar also announced they are donating 13 scholarships to walk-on athletes across the country in honor of Kelce, who started his Cincinnati career as a walk-on, and his 13 NFL seasons.