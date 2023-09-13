‘Fat Batman has surpassed the actual Batman’: Jason Kelce doc hits No. 1 on Prime Video

It only took a few hours but No. 62 is now No. 1.

After being released Tuesday night, “Kelce” is now the No. 1 movie on Prime Video in the United States.

The documentary, which followed Eagles center Jason Kelce during the 2022-23 season as he contemplated retirement and led the Birds to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, has debuted to rave reviews. Former Eagle Connor Barwin is one of the executive producers of the film.

“He did not change for the cameras; he was authentic to himself,” said Barwin, who is now the Eagles’ director of player development. “For people that watch this film, it will be different from a lot of sports documentaries where it is hard to not change in front of the camera. He has an incredible ability to be himself all the time.”

Kelce, Nick Sirianni, and several of his Eagles teammates attended a premiere for the film last Friday at Suzanne Roberts Theatre. The doc, which spans just under two hours, provides an all-access look at Kelce, his family, and the Eagles to give unprecedented access of the future Hall of Famer’s life as he pondered retirement during his 12th NFL season.

The All-Pro center, who earned the moniker “Fat Batman” last season as a play on A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins’ nicknames, also ironically saw his documentary pass “The Batman” on the Prime Video top 10 list. Kelce can be streamed here.

