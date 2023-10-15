Jason Kelce breaks the Eagles’ record for consecutive starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles center Jason Kelce has broken the franchise record for consecutive regular-season starts, racking up a total of 145 with the Eagles’ first series on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Kelce, who is in his 13th season with the Eagles, tied the previous record of 144 set by right tackle Jon Runyan (2000-08) last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. His streak is the second longest among active players behind Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (149). It is the longest by a center since Casey Wiegmann from 2001-11 (175) with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

Selected in the sixth round, No. 191 overall, in the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati, Kelce made his first start in Week 1 that season on Sept. 11 against the St. Louis Rams. However, he started his ongoing streak on Nov. 2, 2014, against the Houston Texans after he missed four games while recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Kelce has started and played in a total of 182 games, earning Pro Bowl honors six times and All-Pro honors five times. His 182 games rank fourth in Eagles history (the most by an offensive lineman) behind kicker David Akers (188, 1999-2010), defensive end Brandon Graham (184, 2010-present), safety Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008).

Kelce has started 11 playoff games, including the Eagles’ Super Bowl LI victory over the New England Patriots in the 2017 postseason.