Jason Kelce had a much different experience at this year’s Eagles parade. But it was still ‘beyond awesome.’

Jason Kelce had quite a lot to celebrate this month. Just last week, he celebrated his daughter Bennett’s second birthday. But the party started about three weeks earlier, when he witnessed the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Five days after that, he joined the team in celebrating at this year’s championship parade.

And Kelce knows a thing or two about parades.

Unlike Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Valentine’s Day celebration wasn’t Kelce’s first time experiencing a Super Bowl parade. In 2018, after the Eagles earned their very first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, he delivered one of the most memorable speeches in Philadelphia sports history — and he did it while wearing a Mummers outfit.

This time around, Kelce was more discreet — sporting a green hoodie, a jacket, and a Super Bowl LIX hat as he walked the parade route with massive crowds of fans gathered along Broad Street to cheer on the Super Bowl champions. It was everything Kelce expected and more.

“Philadelphia knows how to do parades,” Kelce said on this week’s episode on New Heights. “There’s a few things they know how to do extremely well and parades are one of them — whether it’s a Mummers Parade or a parade after an Eagles’ Super Bowl. It was absolutely electric. There’s something really — and you know this from the parades you have had in [Kansas City] — but there’s something so incredible about sharing a moment with that many people.

“Millions of people are lining one street in Philadelphia and down to the Art Museum steps. And it’s so apparent how much joy and pleasure, you as a football player — or you did as a football player — and now this team who just won it this year was able to provide for an entire city. I think it’s one of the things that’s beyond awesome to be at.”

It wasn’t lost on Kelce’s cohost, his brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that it could’ve been him. And although he wished it was a third straight parade for in Kansas City, Travis was a good sport, claiming he was “rejuvenated” for this week’s episode. In their first episode back after a week off, the Kelce brothers were also joined by another pair of sports brothers, the NHL’s Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. But in Philly, parade talk takes precedence.

Along the parade route, players interacted with fans and some members of the organization were wounded with beer bottles — whether it was a massive Bud Light chain or an actual flying beer can thrown by a fan. And of course players indulged in a few adult beverages of their own, including Nolan Smith.

“It was just a lot of fun,” Kelce said. “We’re running throughout the crowd. People are going crazy. We’re seeing the buses and all the guys. Nolan Smith is having himself one hell of a day, and it was just really fun to be a part of and see those guys be able to experience it for their first time, especially the guys who weren’t there the last time we won it. To see the city that galvanized around the team was incredible to see as well.”

But instead of following the Eagles parade route, Kelce and Brent Celek decided to go on their own journey. Both men walked to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, got behind the bar and bought fans a round of drinks before meeting back up with the team at the Art Museum.

“Celek and I, we went on a different route,” he said. “We were like alright, we’re not going to go on the buses, we’re just going to kind of meet those guys down there. We went to the oldest bar in Philadelphia, McGillin’s and proceeded to then try to walk to the Art Museum steps. Big mistake. Nearly impossible. We got chauffeured there by some cops and stuff like that. Found our way there.”

The perks of being Super Bowl champs.