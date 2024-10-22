Jason Kelce skips tailgating, goes through ‘Rookie Day’ at ESPN before showing up in style to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce is a few weeks into his Monday Night Countdown tenure, and already feels like a seasoned vet given how much he‘s been on TV since his retirement. But to his colleagues, he’s still a rookie. Ahead of the network’s Monday night doubleheader, ESPN showed a bit of Kelce trying on a few different hats at ESPN headquarters.

As part of the ESPN “Rookie Day” sketch, Kelce worked a number of jobs around the complex, wearing his flip-flops all the while. He helped Scott Van Pelt at the security gate, used a leaf blower, served Marcus Spears in the cafeteria, and served as camera operator on SportsCenter — although a call from Travis Kelce derailed that attempt.

Kelce also attempted to be Adam Schefter’s pre-show makeup artist, but Schefter walked out before Kelce could get near his face, probably for the best. By the time Kelce made it to the long-awaited Monday Night Football meeting, he was a few minutes late — and the crew pranked him and ended the meeting early.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce doesn’t understand the Saquon Barkley hate from Giants fans and more reactions to the Eagles’ big win

Kelce was in the studio this week, not on site — and tailgating with fans — like he was in recent weeks, including last Monday’s Bills-Jets game, so he came dressed to impress.

Being in the studio, the rest of the show was pretty tame, at least by Kelce’s standards. Next week, the Monday Night Countdown team will head to Pittsburgh for Giants-Steelers.