The top 10 places you’ll see Jason Kelce this NFL season — even though he’s supposed to be retired

Jason Kelce is no longer on the Eagles’ roster, but you won’t have to look far to find him on game days.

It already felt like the Summer of Jason, with Kelce appearing everywhere from the Shore to celebrity golf tournaments to the Paris Olympics — when he wasn’t vacationing with Taylor Swift. And that’s not going to stop now that football season has arrived. The former Birds center is more visible than he’s ever been, thanks to his myriad TV appearances and commercial opportunities — not to mention his $100 million podcast, New Heights.

Here are 10 of the places where you’ll be able to catch Kelce (no pun intended) this fall …

Talking football on Monday Night Countdown

In case you haven’t seen the commercials, ESPN is bringing Kelce to Monday Night Countdown. And Kelce will be bringing the network’s Monday Night Football pregame show to Xfinity Live! before the Eagles’ home opener against Atlanta on Sept. 16. Kelce will be on the show every week, starting Monday.

And on WIP

You finally have your chance to ask Kelce all your burning questions. Every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., Kelce will appear live on SportsRadio WIP (94.1-FM) to take listener questions and discuss the Birds through the end of the NFL season.

Hanging with Travis on New Heights

The hit podcast featuring the Kelce brothers officially returned for its third season last week. The show recently signed a deal worth more than $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery to distribute the podcast for the next three years. New Heights had the fourth-largest podcast audience in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, per Edison Research.

Starring in Wawa commercials

In addition to the Hoagiefest commercials you saw all summer, Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are the stars of a new Wawa commercial, which Kylie directed. The commercial premiered Aug. 22 and will air locally this fall.

“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family,” Kylie Kelce said. “I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best.”

And Buffalo Wild Wings commercials

Kelce opens one of his newest commercials crying in his car, FaceTiming the Buffalo Wild Wings buffalo — apparently named Hank — and admitting that he doesn’t think he can walk away from football. Instead of encouraging him to put the pads back on and return to the NovaCare Complex, Hank brings him to Buffalo Wild Wings and becomes the third Kelce brother in the new nationwide campaign.

And ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ commercials

The Kelces also appear in the new “NFL Sunday Ticket” ad campaign, and Kylie’s performance prompted Travis to call her “one of the most natural actors” he’d ever seen. Not so much for Jason, unfortunately, as he shared his new Sunday ritual in the ad.

And even cereal commercials

Jason and Travis’ custom cereal, Kelce Mix, is set to be released this month, and the first of the Cereal Training Camp commercials starring the brothers surfaced on social media last week.

“I haven’t eaten that much cereal in such a long time. It was unbelievable,” Jason said on the June 5 episode of New Heights after filming the commercial.

The custom cereal combines Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Singing on another Eagles Christmas album

The third Philly Specials Christmas album was officially announced on Tuesday morning. The album, starring Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will be released Nov. 29. Travis will have another feature, after he and Jason’s “Fairytale of Philadelphia” topped the iTunes single charts.

Former Eagles’ defensive end Connor Barwin, the executive producer of the three albums, said this album is the final one in the series. The 2023 album raised over $3 million for local charities.

Going crazy at Arrowhead Stadium

Now that he no longer has games of his own every Sunday, we might see Kelce pop up more often at Chiefs games. Kelce’s adventures following Travis and the Chiefs around last season are well-documented — especially his trip to Buffalo, where he went shirtless despite the frigid January weather.

Selling his Garage Beer

If you’ve walked into a local beverage store in the Philly area, you’ve probably seen the Garage Beer display, featuring a life-size cutout of the Kelce brothers, who are investors in the brand, which is a craft alternative to light beer.