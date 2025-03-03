Jason Kelce appears at Delaware County zoning board meeting to build a new house on his property

Stars are just like us. Jason Kelce may have played 13 seasons with the Eagles, but he too needed to step in front of a zoning board to plead his case to his Haverford neighbors.

Kelce is looking to build a new house on his property in Delaware County, and wants to add a fence and remove slopes on his land. He spoke in front of the county’s zoning board to request variances to make those changes.

“We wanted to be in this area,” Kelce said at the Haverford Township meeting on Feb. 20. “We like this area a lot. … Obviously things for my family are quite unique with the security purposes. We’d like to just deter a little bit of the foot traffic coming in and out of the home, so we were trying to put a fence that sufficiently does that while also appeals to the aesthetic of the area and that people would appreciate.”

A few neighbors had concerns about rainwater and runoff with the slope removal, but the board ultimately approved the changes given the Kelces take steps to ensure the storm runoff does not impact neighboring properties.

The videos of Kelce at the meeting surfaced on Reddit days after his appearance. Kelce has remained in the Philly area since his retirement, raising his soon-to-be-four daughters in Haverford. The new house is a further sign of the Kelces’ commitment to the area.