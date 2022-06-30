On Wednesday afternoon, beloved Eagles center Jason Kelce was at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, working a shift behind the bar during a normally slow time. But Kelce wasn’t alone — he was swarmed by fans and even joined by a couple friends — while tending bar for a good cause: autism awareness.

Kelce’s wife teaches students who are on the autism spectrum and since meeting some of her students, Kelce was inspired to play a part in raising awareness of autism through both the Eagles Autism Foundation and Team 62, his own charity.

And, of course, he chose to do so in the most Jason Kelce of ways, by bellying up to the bar and serving drinks to fans at his charity event.

Our own Mike Sielski was there to capture Kelce — who was joined by his brother Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata — in his element.

He fits here, is appreciated and even loved here, in a way no athlete has been in the city’s recent sports history. Brian Dawkins, Chase Utley, Allen Iverson: They were revered, of course, and rightly so. But as terrific as Kelce has been over his career — he’s a four-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and could yet earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — there is something about him that makes him more relatable. When did he start to understand Philadelphia and its fans? When did he start to get it? “I don’t know, because I still don’t know what it is that I’m getting,” he said before Wednesday’s event, in an interview with a small group of media members. “It’s the same things that allow you to be successful in any market, I think. Philly’s going to be much more critical about who you are and what your values are, but you show up, and you try to be honest. You show up, and you try to be accountable. You show up, and you try to work your hardest. All these things are going to be well respected in Philadelphia and across the league. I just think Philadelphia embraces it that much more.” Mike Sielski

You can read the rest of Mike’s story, here.

But to understand the connection Kelce has with Eagles fans, it’s something you have to see with your own eyes.

Tending bar wasn’t the end of the festivities for Kelce. While every Eagles fans would lose to them in football, many might like their chances taking on this team of NFL stars in flip-cup or beer pong.

Unfortunately, they would be wrong.

After the games, Mailata took the opportunity to show off his golden pipes by signing some karaoke.

While Kelce made time for the littlest fans.

Here are some more photos from Steven M. Falk, who was on hand to take in the festivities.

All in all, it was a successful day for a good cause.