Jason Kelce, late night talk show host? Former Eagle reportedly in talks with ESPN

Get ready to add another job title to the long list of roles Jason Kelce picked up postretirement. The former Eagles center seems busier than ever — hosting his New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis, appearing weekly on Monday Night Countdown, serving as a majority owner of Ohio-based Garage Beer and of course, being the ultimate girl dad.

Now, it looks like a late night talk show may be in Kelce’s future.

Kelce’s star power is undeniable — a big reason why we’re reporting on him every week — and ESPN wants to use more of it.

According to Puck, ESPN is talking to Kelce about hosting a more traditional late night program featuring athletes and other celebrities — not the standard highlight or recap show.

The show would reportedly be produced by NFL Films and licensed to ESPN with hopes of clips going viral on social media. The show would start in January, airing on five straight Friday nights, and presumably would continue if the first five shows were successful, per Puck.

Since retirement, Kelce has already created many viral moments with his antics on ESPN such as forgetting to pack a shirt ahead of his network debut. It seems like Kelce would certainly be the perfect choice for the job.