Forgetting his travel bag and ditching the flip flops, Jason Kelce makes ‘Monday Night Countdown’ debut memorable

Jason Kelce is keeping himself busy post-retirement.

The former Eagles center swapped his football for a microphone and his flip flops for dress shoes as he made his regular-season ESPN Monday Night Countdown debut in Santa Clara, Calif. alongside anchor Scott Van Pelt and analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark.

But one thing he forgot to swap out: his travel bag.

Here’s everything you may have missed from Kelce’s unforgettable debut:

Wardrobe malfunction

The future Hall of Famer started the show off on a strong note by acknowledging that he was wearing a dress shirt straight off the rack. Kelce left his travel bag in the truck and was forced to purchase a new white button-up from a local mall which Clark joked was from Lululemon.

Where’s Kylie when we need her?

Trading in flip flops and Luchador mask

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Kelce still ditched his iconic flip flops and Luchador mask for a more dapper look.

But the suit jacket didn’t make it to the broadcast.

Kelce’s fantasy team

In case you were wondering what other hobbies a retired NFL player has in his free time — fantasy football is one of them.

When discussing the Browns’ performance in the season opener against the Cowboys, the Cleveland Heights native Kelce said he has the Cleveland as his fantasy defense (sorry, Eagles fans).

Kelce’s experience

It wasn’t all jokes for Kelce. He leaned on his own experience and relatability to help analyze Aaron Rodgers’ return to Monday Night Football after tearing his Achilles four snaps into the 2023 season.

Similarly, Kelce tore his MCL and partially tore his ACL in 2012. “Coming off of that injury you just wait for that first contact — until it happens you don’t know how it’s going to feel or what’s going to happen,” he said.

Can’t escape Kelce

Even during commercial breaks, Kelce’s face still appears. His new Campbell’s Chunky soup commercial is a good reminder.

The spot features Kelce laying fireside on a furry carpet, wearing an Eagles robe and flip flops while he’s eating Campbell’s soup.

Kelce will appear on Monday Night Countdown every week and he’ll be closer to home as the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons next Monday. If he forgets his shirt next time I’m sure we have a jersey that will fit ….