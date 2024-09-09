Jason Kelce makes a cameo in the ‘Manningcast’ musical commercial. Here are the outtakes we missed.

Eli and Peyton Manning have become staples of Monday Night Football with their popular “Manningcast” on ESPN. Now heading into its third year, they needed to take the Manningcast to the next level, and for them, that was … a musical?

To promote its newest season, the brothers — spurred accidentally by their father, Archie Manning — decide to put on a Broadway musical and win a Tony Award.

The star-studded commercial features everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to an array of NFL players and coaches, like Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Rams coach Sean McVay, and the Harbaughs. Of course, it also featured Jason Kelce, who makes his debut on Monday Night Countdown, ESPN’s pregame show ahead of Monday Night Football and the Manningcast, tonight. Kelce yells “MUSICALS” after the opening number of the Mannings’ show.

Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s production company, posted a TikTok with some deleted scenes of Kelce from the video, including a myriad of Taylor Swift references to songs like “Labryinth,” “Karma,” and “Is It Over Now?” and “Mastermind” as he searched for the right line to praise the opening number in the video.

He also attempted an Irish dance, in honor of his wife, Kylie Kelce, who used to compete in Irish dancing and brought her moves back out on St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe Jason should leave that one to the experts.

Other notable Philly cameos included Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who shows off a combined Eli and Peyton Manning jersey, which he claims Fanatics sells. No such jersey actually appears on the Fanatics site. The closest is a split home/away Peyton Manning Colts jersey, but the color scheme is clearly half-Broncos in the commercial, and Fanatics doesn’t appear to sell any Eli Manning jerseys at all.

Kevin Hart, a Philly native and Eagles fan, ultimately saves the show by plugging the lights back in after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell aims to shut the show down to keep the Manningcast going.

The Mannings will call the Eagles’ home opener on Sept. 16 against the Atlanta Falcons on ESPN2.