Jason Kelce discusses brunch with Taylor Swift at Talula’s Garden on Mother’s Day — and what he got for Mama Kelce

Talula’s Garden was Philadelphia’s hottest spot on Mother’s Day, thanks to a celebrity guest appearance from Berks County native Taylor Swift and the Kelce family.

Swift joined her boyfriend Travis and his family — brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie and, of course, mom Donna Kelce for Mother’s Day brunch at Talula’s Garden on Sunday, a rare public appearance from the couple post-Super Bowl LIX.

On Monday, at Amazon up-fronts in New York, Jason shared more about the visit.

Advertisement

“Mother’s Day was great,” Jason Kelce told Extra TV on Monday. “We had a lot of people in, which was fun. We’ve got four little ones, and life is crazy, so to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”

Jason, admittedly not the best gift giver, also shared what he gifted to Donna for the holiday.

“We got my mom a nice gift card, and I cannot remember the other gift,” Jason said. “I believe it was a trip, a cruise. My mom loves cruises.”

Perhaps we’ll find out more details on this week’s episode of New Heights, which will drop on Wednesday.