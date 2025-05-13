Jason Kelce discusses brunch with Taylor Swift at Talula’s Garden on Mother’s Day — and what he got for Mama Kelce
The couples dined with Donna Kelce and Jason and Kylie’s kids in Philly over the weekend.
Talula’s Garden was Philadelphia’s hottest spot on Mother’s Day, thanks to a celebrity guest appearance from Berks County native Taylor Swift and the Kelce family.
Swift joined her boyfriend Travis and his family — brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie and, of course, mom Donna Kelce for Mother’s Day brunch at Talula’s Garden on Sunday, a rare public appearance from the couple post-Super Bowl LIX.
On Monday, at Amazon up-fronts in New York, Jason shared more about the visit.
“Mother’s Day was great,” Jason Kelce told Extra TV on Monday. “We had a lot of people in, which was fun. We’ve got four little ones, and life is crazy, so to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”
Jason, admittedly not the best gift giver, also shared what he gifted to Donna for the holiday.
“We got my mom a nice gift card, and I cannot remember the other gift,” Jason said. “I believe it was a trip, a cruise. My mom loves cruises.”
Perhaps we’ll find out more details on this week’s episode of New Heights, which will drop on Wednesday.