Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dined at Talula’s Garden on Mother’s Day with their moms

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted Sunday at Talula’s Garden on Washington Square on Sunday afternoon celebrating Mother’s Day with their moms and other family members, according to the Daily Mail, a British news organization.

The Daily Mail posted Tik Tok photos of Berks County-raised Swift arriving at the restaurant with Kansas City Chief’s tight end Kelce for a lunch that was reportedly also attended by retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie.

Across Seventh Street, people picnicked in Washington Square Park, read books and newspapers, and walked dogs, basking in the gorgeous weather while a paparazzi-worthy affair was underway inside Talula’s Garden.

The outing — described as a resurfacing — was notable to celebrity watchers because Swift and her beau had last been spotted out together months ago, according to the Daily Mail and celebrity news website Page Six.

While fellow diners got a treat they no doubt hadn’t expected, fans were left hungry for word on whether the couple so many love to love have gotten engaged.

Restaurant workers were equally mum. A person who answered the phone at Talula’s Sunday night, when asked to confirm the Swift/Kelce visit, said: “I cannot do that with any of our guests.”

Staff writer Diane Mastrull contributed to this article.