Jason Kelce sings his heart out on stage with Mt. Joy to promote upcoming Christmas album

Jason Kelce and Mt. Joy rocked the house outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles’ game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. Mt. Joy took the stage first, clad in Eagles jerseys and hats, to perform a few of their own songs, plus a rock version of “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Then Kelce hopped on stage to perform the new single from A Philly Special Christmas Party, “Santa Drives An Astrovan,” with the band. Lead singer Matt Quinn, a Conestoga High School grad, swapped out the Eagles jersey for a Santa hat and jacket.

The single officially drops Friday, the third single off the album. And with Kelce and Mt. Joy putting the finishing touches on a music video for the song (release date TBD), they ran through the number one full time, and then sang the final chorus three additional times, including one with “Philly” subbed for “Connecticut.”

Kelce showed off his raspy chords and tossed presents into the excited crowd, and the fans tossed a few potential Christmas gifts of their own up for him to sign, which Kelce somehow managed to do while continuing to sing.

”Listen up everybody, this don’t change a thing,” Kelce said at the end of the show, quoting the 1998 Adam Sandler film The Waterboy. “We play as a team, and we won as a team. Just because the real water boy’s a cheater, don’t change the fact that the real Eagles are going to go out there and kick some Commie [expletive].”

The full A Philly Special Christmas Party album drops on Nov. 22, the third Christmas album from The Philly Specials — Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata — who have raised over $4.5 million for Philadelphia-area charities. In addition to the Mt. Joy collaboration, the record features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Travis Kelce, and Boyz II Men, among others. The vinyl records are available for preorder.