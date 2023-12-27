Jason Kelce let Cam Jurgens get a flamethrower for Christmas. Watch out, Philadelphia.

It’s the holiday season, a time when many a quarterback is called on to give expensive presents to his offensive line. Jalen Hurts got his offensive linemen Rolex watches this year, according to Fletcher Cox on the PHLY Eagles podcast, and Jason Kelce said on New Heights that it was a “pretty nice watch.”

But it’s not just the quarterback giving the presents. The Eagles offensive line room held a white elephant gift exchange, and they each walked away with some pretty sweet gifts. But none were as in demand as the flamethrower that Cam Jurgens walked away with, according to Kelce.

“The hottest item in the room — literally the hottest — was a flamethrower,” Kelce said on New Heights. “We had a full-blown, I’ll get you an exact model of this thing, but it shoots up to 150 feet. Dude, it’s pretty dope. ... I’m surprised it’s legal. I’m pretty sure it’s legal. We’ll find out, I guess.”

In their version of white elephant, the youngest player in the offensive line room went first and picked any present to open, and the next-youngest player could choose either to steal the open present or to open a new one. Kelce got his pick of gifts as the oldest member.

Kelce said he thought about stealing the flamethrower from Jurgens, but “nobody really knew what else to do with that.” Instead, Kelce opened a kegerator — which can pour draft beer from a keg from home — from Jurgens. Other gift highlights included a signed Julius Erving card and a smokeless fire pit.

But Kelce insisted that Jurgens come over to his house and let him mess around with it once in a while.

Landon Dickerson brought the flamethrower to the exchange, after his own flamethrower became a hit at a birthday party.

“He had a birthday party over at his house, and I think that’s what got this whole thing started,” Kelce said. “It was a way less powered one. It was just a little spritzer, shot 50 feet, that thing was [awesome]. I can’t imagine what this 150-foot monster is going to be like. It was the life of the party.”

It’s almost impossible that Jurgens would be able to get the flamethrower to the Linc, but Kelce and his brother Travis imagined how cool it would be if the Eagles could walk out onto the field with it before a game. It sure would make for an epic entrance.

“Instant fan favorite,” Jason Kelce said.