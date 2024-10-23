Jason Kelce accepts field goal challenge for charity and proves he ‘did not take a nap’ during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Jason Kelce had some explaining to do on the latest episode of New Heights. This week, instead of going viral on social media for partying with Chiefs Kingdom or joining Bills Mafia, Kelce went viral for “napping” at a Taylor Swift concert. And when he’s not tailgating, napping, and cohosting Monday Night Countdown, he’s kicking field goals for charity.

Jason and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talked about it all on this week’s edition of New Heights. Here’s everything you might have missed …

Jason accepts a new challenge

In a previous episode of New Heights Jason unveiled a hot take on kickers in the NFL.

“Kickers are making 60-yarders like it’s routine,” Jason said. “We need to narrow these field goal posts. It’s too easy to kick field goals right now. We got to go to rugby goalposts. Kickers should not be influencing football games as much as they are right now. We need to make kickers way less valuable.”

Since then, former NFL punter and kickoff specialist Pat McAfee joined the podcast and threw out the idea of Jason trying to kick a field goal on College GameDay. Now, it’s official.

Cal student Daniel Villasenor went viral after making a 33-yard field goal on College GameDay that earned him $100,000. The most impressive part of his kick was that he did it in Vans. Since making the kick, Villasenor partnered with the shoe company to challenge Jason Kelce to kick a field goal with a $100,000 donation to the Hurricane Helene relief fund on the line.

The catch? Jason needs to do it in his Timberland boots.

“There’s no chance I’m going to make this,” Jason said. “Not in Tims.”

When Travis asked why he can’t make the field goal in his Timberlands, Jason responded, “Because they’re heavy [expletive] boots and my hip flexors don’t work because I ripped them off the bone when I had sports hernias. Pat McAfee just talked about how he tore his hip flexor playing soccer last week. Do you know what it’s going to be like with my big goofy [expletive] trying to kick a ball at this age? I’m not messing with this.”

But Jason isn’t letting his hip flexors stand in the way of raising money for a good cause.

“Listen, if it’s for charity, I’ll tear my hip flexor for charity,” Jason said. “I don’t need it anymore.”

Jason is not sleeping on the Eras Tour

Jason is ready to set the record straight after a photo — posted by his friend Beau Allen — went viral. The photo captured Kelce in what feels like a rare state, given all he has on his plate: sleeping. Making it worse was that he appeared to be taking a nap during the latest stop for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami.

“You took a nap at the Eras Tour,” Travis said. “What was that all about?”

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap,” Jason said. “I did not take a nap.”

The original photo was posted on X and shows Jason sitting down with his eyes closed as his wife Kylie stood and watched the show with their daughter, Elliotte.

Jason gave some more context to the photo.

“Back to this photo. I’m going to give a little background to this,” Jason said. “So, Kylie is holding Elliotte, right. Ellie was right with me, we were dancing and I was sitting down … I feel like I’m kind of in a fishbowl and everyone is staring at me. So I just sit down. I’m dancing with Ellie. Ellie goes over to Kylie and then I’m just like sitting here and I’m feeling it and I’m like, oh, tapping my thigh and I’m just like in the moment, listening to the song. And then all of a sudden, I go on Twitter and I see this [expletive] picture and I’m like, ‘Dude, what the [expletive]?’”

Jason later shared proof that he wasn’t sleeping during the concert.

“Zoom in on my right hand in post [production], make sure that Travis sees this,” Jason said. “My hand is hovering. You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee, it’s impossible.”

After proving his innocence, Jason reacted to Allen, the former Eagles defensive tackle, taking the photo.

“I’m nervous about all these other people getting pictures with me with Ellie and I’m trying to have a moment and then all of a sudden I see this,” Jason said. “Betrayed by one of my best friends.”