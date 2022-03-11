Less than one day after announcing he will return for the 2022 season, Eagles center Jason Kelce has signed a one-year contract extension worth up to $14 million, a source confirmed Friday afternoon to The Inquirer.

Kelce’s new deal makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL on a per-year basis.

His $14 million earnings figure exceeds Frank Ragnow’s average per-year salary of $13.5 million, which previously led all centers after Ragnow signed a four-year, $54 million extension last offseason with Detroit.

Kelce, a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft, is on the verge of entering his 12th season. He turns 35 in November. This past season, Kelce earned All-Pro honors for the fourth time in his career to go along with his fifth Pro bowl selection.

“I’m definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelce said in his announcement video published Thursday. “I’m having way too much fun doing that. I’m looking forward to another year, Philadelphia. And to all my teammates, let’s go dominate.”