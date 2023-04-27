Eagles’ Jason Kelce became a bearded baby to pay off a Super Bowl bet as Travis autographed him

Let it never be said that Jason Kelce is not a man of his word.

The Eagles center paid off a bet to his brother, Travis Kelce, at a live event in Kansas City on Wednesday for their popular New Heights podcast. The moment was captured for all posterity when Jason stripped down to his tighty whities — a metaphorical diaper — in a moment that may have meant more to a younger brother than anyone realized.

The bet had its roots in a podcast discussion in November about the strangest autograph request they’d had as players. Travis explained his refusal to sign an autograph on a baby. Jason, a father of three children, including one born shortly after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, was willing to risk marking up a baby with a Sharpie. During the season, he gladly signed a baby doll at least.

Then came the Super Bowl bet, which meant that if Jason lost, he would have to become a reasonable baby facsimile — he agreed to shave his head but not his beard — and have Travis autograph him. In front of the audience, Jason stripped down and Travis signed the bald head.

Guests at the show included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.