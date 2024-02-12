Jason Kelce’s wild Super Bowl week, from getting called out by Adele to becoming an Ice Spice meme

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — unless you’re Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs won Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime. Eagles center Jason Kelce was along for the ride in Las Vegas the entire way with his family — and Travis’ superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. But Swift wasn’t the only superstar Jason interacted with in Vegas.

Here’s some highlights from Jason’s wild week, a week that included some business in addition to all the fun below …

Blackjack

Early in the week, Jason hit the casino, Super Bowl ring on, to play blackjack with former NFL lineman Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton, from Barstool’s Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. Comedian Bert Kreischer was also on hand to keep them entertained.

Kelce was also spotted playing some craps alongside his wife, Kylie.

A Night With Adele

Before the big game, Jason and Kylie took a night to check out Adele’s Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele. At the concert Saturday, Adele asked the crowd if there were any Chiefs fans, and then if there were any 49ers fans. Of course, Jason in the crowd couldn’t resist yelling “Eagles!”

“You sound drunk, and like you’re a football fan,” Adele responded from the stage.

Adele calling him out from the stage didn’t appear to dampen Jason’s enjoyment of the concert, as he was later seen singing along to “Someone Like You.”

Meeting Ice Spice

Once at the game, Jason, wearing red and yellow Chiefs overalls, and the Kelce family shared a suite with Swift and her celebrity friends, including Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey. But it was Jason meeting Ice Spice that quickly became one of the biggest memes of the Super Bowl.

In contrast to Jason’s loud overalls, Kylie, ever the Eagles fan, refused to wear any Chiefs gear.

Postgame celebrations

Jason has proved many times over the years that he knows how to party, so Vegas was the perfect city for post-Super Bowl celebrations. Jason, still wearing the overalls, acquired a luchador mask for the celebrations, and partied with Marshmello in the DJ booth at the Chiefs’ after-party.

He also chatted with Swift and Travis.

Despite not playing in the big game this year, Kelce was living his best life.