Jason Kelce’s documentary releases tonight: How to watch Eagles star’s new film

Can’t wait until Thursday Night Football to get your Eagles fix? Well, good news: Jason Kelce’s documentary, “Kelce,” premieres tonight. Here’s how to tune in.

Where to watch ‘Kelce’?

The documentary will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and will be released Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime membership, though you can also sign up for Prime Video as a standalone service. And if you aren’t already a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video also holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for Thursday Night Football, so Kelce and the Eagles will be back on the streaming service later this week, when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings.

What is the ‘Kelce’ documentary about?

“Kelce” was produced by Philadelphia-based production company 9.14 Pictures. The documentary was originally planned to follow Kelce in what he anticipated would be his final season before retirement, delving into what goes on behind the scenes as an NFL player transitions out of football. But the tone shifted as the Eagles rolled all the way to the Super Bowl last year, and their veteran center never got around to retiring.

The new movie, which is 1 hour, 42 minutes long, follows Kelce’s life on and off the field last season. He contemplates the end of his career and its impact on his family, launches the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis, and journeys back to the Super Bowl — where, of course, he faced off against Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs, while his wife, Kylie, was in attendance nine months pregnant with their third child.

Catch up on the trailer here: