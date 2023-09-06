Jason and Kylie Kelce prove that even the worst Tinder first dates can end happily ever after

Kylie Kelce has stayed behind the scenes as her husband, Eagles center Jason Kelce, has been heavily in the spotlight over the last 13 years in the league.

But in Wednesday’s latest episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, Kylie made a special appearance, talking about a variety of topics from the upcoming Kelce documentary, which debuts on Sept. 11 on Prime Video, to what it’s like being married to an NFL player.

Here’s what she had to say during her New Heights debut.

Her Philly roots and first impressions of Jason

Kylie — we’ll stick to first names here because with three Kelces on the show, it could get confusing — grew up in Narberth and attended Lower Merion High School, where she was a field hockey star. She extended her field hockey career at Cabrini University in Wayne. Kylie and Jason met on the online dating app Tinder and it was love at first sight — well, maybe not on their first date.

“It was pretty evident when the first time — I shouldn’t say the first time, the second time that we hung out.

“[Jason] fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk. That was a good first date. Then [former Eagles lineman] Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when he fireman-carried Jason back to his apartment.”

The upcoming documentary

Kylie shared her initial thoughts when Jason told her two years ago about wanting to put together a documentary centered on what it is like for a professional athlete to walk away. Although that has yet to be the case for her husband, the content the producers gathered, Jason said, was compelling and would resonate with Eagles fans.

“I was perfectly fine with it, I was very supportive,” Kylie said on the podcast. “Until Jason came home one day and said, ‘Oh, I spoke to the production crew and they said that you will need to be interviewed.’ I said, ‘Turns out no, I’m good.’ Then I got roped into it anyway.

“I also just keep saying, ‘If nobody watches it, it’s OK. It’s just the most expensive home video ever.’”

Balancing home life with NFL schedule

In February when the Eagles were heading Arizona to face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Kylie was nine months pregnant with their third child. It can be challenging to balance family time with the constant travel while the team is in season.

“When he was debating retirement this past year, I did say to [Jason], depending on what you choose to do afterwards, playing another year, at the very least I would know your schedule. At this point, we’ve been together quite a few years and we’ve sort of figured out what works for us,” Kylie said.

“I get to see him enough. It’s hard because I feel like in season you only get Tuesdays off, and then if it’s an away game, you’re gone all weekend. Out of season it’s a lot of time with his family.”

Eagles’ community of wives

Besides the team friendships off the field, the players’ wives have also cultivated a friendship, according to Kylie.

“I feel like we’ve gotten really lucky over the years that we’ve just consistently had a group of women that sort of understand the expectation of Philadelphia as a whole. I feel like not many people have come in and stirred the pot or tried to act like a diva — I don’t think that plays to the Philadelphia demographic.

“We just have some people who are really cool in their own right and just because they’re with an NFL player, I think they probably don’t get as much hype as they deserve. But there’s a lot of women associated with the team who are just badass in their own way.”

Jason receiving the spotlight

Whether it was the legendary Super Bowl parade speech at the Art Museum steps or dancing with the Phillie Phanatic at Citizens Bank Park during Game 3 of the NLCS, Jason is a man of the people — even more those in Philadelphia.

But what’s the spotlight like for him and his family?

“All of the reasons that he’s been in the news or discussed or topic of conversation, it’s completely earned,” Kylie said. “I do think that it’s a little bit harder to go out and send him for ice cream if the girls want it or head out as a family and try to do something without someone asking to have pictures taken with him, which is an interesting interaction for our daughters to watch.

“Oftentimes people will always ask me, ‘Does he get annoyed by this?’ Or just, ‘Does this bother him?’ And I always say to people, ‘It’s not like people walk up to him and say ‘You really [stink].’ It’s Philly. It’s always in support of him. It’s always encouragement and excitement in meeting him, and they’re always so loving when they talk to him.”

Favorite Eagles memory

Outside of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl over the Patriots in 2018, Kylie shared her favorite Eagles memory, and it was from before she was Mrs. Kelce.

“I would have to say watching Eagles games with my dad growing up. Unrelated to you or watching you. Sorry,” Kylie said to Jason. “But honestly, having watched with my dad was more of a recreational activity when I watched the Eagles. Now, it’s stressful, because I closely watch Jason and the line. I’m always hoping for the absolute best in every scenario, so it’s significantly more stressful. Whereas when I was growing up, we would like mess around on the couch while we were watching football games and act out plays.”

To watch the full interview, click here.