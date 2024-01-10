Jameis Winston went rogue. Jason and Travis Kelce have mixed feelings, but love the NFL’s ‘joker.’

Jameis Winston made waves across the NFL when he and the Saints elected to hand the ball off to Jamaal Williams for a touchdown, despite being lined up in victory formation, near the end of New Orleans’ 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Fired Falcons coach Arthur Smith appeared to yell “Why the [bleep] did you do that?” at Saints coach Dennis Allen at midfield after the game. Allen later apologized — but it turns out Allen didn’t call the play at all.

Saints center Erik McCoy said postgame that the players in the huddle made the decision to give Williams the touchdown opportunity because he had taken on a heavy blocking role all season. Many Saints players have since spoken up on social media in defense of Winston and the play.

“You can’t do this, but Jameis can,” Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said of the incident on the latest episode of New Heights.

The touchdown was Williams’ first of the 2023-24 season after he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022-23. Travis and Eagles center Jason Kelce had mixed feelings about the move, laughing and saying they loved it but also hated it.

“Is there a bigger wild card in the NFL than Jameis?” Jason asked.

“I have so much love for this dude,” Travis said. “I kind of hate that he did this, but it’s still so funny to me that he had the [guts] to do it.”

“If they were making a 52 deck of cards, Jameis Winston would be the joker,” Jason said. “He’s wild. You have no idea what this guy is going to do or say at all times. Some of it is going to be the most magical [bleep] you’ve heard in your life... He’s the most entertaining quarterback in the league to watch.”

Winston is known for his 40-40 touchdown-interception season and his chaotic interview style. Travis described him as “like a cartoon character” who’s extremely passionate and animated about football.

Even with the controversy surrounding the play, Jason asserted that he’s only heard good things about Winston as a teammate.

“From all the guys I know who’ve played with him, everybody loves him,” Jason said.