Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appear at WrestleMania 40, help Rey Mysterio win his match

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson traded in their Eagles facemasks for Luchador masks on Saturday night at WrestleMania.

The Eagles’ icons hopped the guard rail at Lincoln Financial Field to assist Rey Mysterio, the WWE Hall of Famer who performed in Birds-themed ring wear.

Kelce and Johnson roughed up Dominik Mysterio, who was opposing his father in a tag-team match. They hopped into the ring after Rey Mysterio claimed a pinfall, removed their masks, and climbed to the top rope as the stadium they played together for 11 seasons came unglued. The burly offensive linemen looked like a 1980s tag team.

The recently-retired Kelce wore a WrestleMania-themed UnderDog shirt while Johnson wore a “Big Dom” shirt, shouting out Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro. They trained for their appearance during the week at the Monster Factory in South Jersey.

Kelce and Johnson are both wrestling fans, so it was not much of a surprise to see them mix it up when WrestleMania came to the stadium where they played together for 11 seasons. The professional wrestling company loves involving celebrities and professional athletes in their signature events. Bringing in Kelce was a no-brainer.

Kelce grew up a wrestling fan as his brother, Travis, said at the Super Bowl that he once powerbombed him through their living room floor. Kelce celebrated his brother’s Super Bowl win in February while wearing a Luchador mask and strapped on WWE’s “Golden Belt” last summer when the company visited Eagles training camp.

Johnson was once a guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s podcast and the Eagles posted a video this week of him working out at the team’s complex alongside WWE wrestler Seth Rollins.