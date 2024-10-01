Ex-Eagle and Super Bowl champion Jason Peters signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Former Eagles offensive tackle and nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters found his way back to the NFL at 42 years old. Peters signed with the Seattle Seahawks to join the Seattle’s practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Peters is now the oldest player on an NFL roster as he enters his 21st season in the league.

The veteran has played for the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and the Seahawks. But he spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2009 to 2020, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2018.

Peters joined the Eagles ahead of the 2009 season. The Philly legend’s 11-season chapter with the Eagles ended after he signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

In addition to being a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters has earned two first-team All-Pro and four-time second-team All-Pro honors to his long list of accolades.

Now, with the Seahawks down to their third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe, the veteran Peters returns to Seattle after appearing in eight games with the team last season, starting two.

