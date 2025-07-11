Jason and Travis Kelce lost to Ray Romano in karaoke at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

Jason and Travis Kelce stole the show last year in Lake Tahoe for the annual American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament. Now, the brothers are back at it again — but this time they had some competition.

During last year’s golf trip, Jason earned $5,000 for a charity of his choosing after he won the Korbel Long Drive Competition, just one year after his brother, Travis, won the competition. Meanwhile, Travis took home a different title as karaoke champion — dedicating his win to his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

But this year, the brothers decided to join forces and the outcome didn’t go as planned. Travis and Jason took the stage — with a questionable hat choice from Jason — and started performing “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

Jason may have sounded a little horse, but Travis carried in the vocals. I think we have Swift to thank for that. But the duo definitely deserves some extra points for the energy they brought to the stage in a performance that included a choreographed dance routine and a mid-performance beer chug from Jason.

Despite their efforts, they didn’t take home the crown. That belonged to actor Ray Romano.

While wearing a New York Jets shirt, Romano won the competition with an underwhelming performance of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Seems like a controversial call if you ask us.