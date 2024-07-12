Jason Kelce is stealing the show in Lake Tahoe, chugging beers and ripping 320-yard drives

An absolutely star-studded group of athletes, actors, and more headed to Lake Tahoe, Nev., to participate in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Jason Kelce, Kyle Lowry, Chase Utley, Rob McElhenney, Doug Pederson, Shane Victorino, Jayson Werth, Matt Ryan, Charles Barkley, Miles Teller, and Seth Curry were among the names with Philly connections participating in the charity event. The event benefits Stowers Institute for Medical Research and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, in addition to a number of local foundations in Lake Tahoe.

As part of the event, participants competed in various skills challenges in addition to playing a few rounds. Kelce won the Korbel Long Drive Competition, and earned $5,000 for a charity of his choosing. In 2023, Jason’s brother, Travis, won the event, but he elected not to compete in 2024.

The Kelces were fan favorites on the course, as expected. They drank beer, exchanged friendship bracelets, and took photos with fans.

Jason even wore khakis, which he said on X that Kylie picked out for him last-minute.

Travis also showed off his pipes in a karaoke competition, and dedicated his win to superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

But the biggest news of the tournament so far came from Kyle Lowry, who re-signed with the Sixers on Thursday.

You can catch the tournament live on Peacock on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will also air on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.