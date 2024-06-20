Jason and Travis Kelce tease their new cereal. Here’s what we know.

At the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, Jason and Travis Kelce shared more information about their new cereal collaboration with General Mills, something they first teased earlier this month on their New Heights podcast. Most notably, the brothers revealed that it is going to be a mix of their favorite cereals: Jason’s Reese’s Puffs, Travis’ Cap’n Crunch, and Lucky Charms, because “why not.”

“We were like, this is going to be terrible, but it’s good,” the former Eagles center said at the festival. “Trust me, I don’t know why it works, but it works.”

“I do. It’s sugar,” Travis interjected.

“It’s covered in it,” Jason said.

But Travis insisted the cereal would be healthy “whether you want to believe me or not,” saying he’d eaten it the entire day of their commercial shoot and didn’t get sick. The campaign is a “full-circle moment” for the Kelces, Travis said on the podcast.

“It’s fun because General Mills, it was in our cabinets, it was in our households all day, every day,” Travis added at the festival.

Earlier in June, the Kelces teased their collaboration with General Mills after photos were leaked of the brothers filming a commercial on what appeared to be a large Lucky Charms set.

“I haven’t eaten that much cereal in such a long time. It was unbelievable,” Jason said on the June 5 episode of the show.

Based on the photos, the commercial appears to be football training camp themed, with the brothers each wearing “Cereal training camp” T-shirts. The brothers didn’t reveal the release date for their mix, how to get it in stores, or the name. Could it be Kelce Krunch? Kelce-Os? Your suggestion better?