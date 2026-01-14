Jason Kelce clarifies Kevin Patullo comments, reacts to his removal, says Eagles need a ‘proven’ replacement

In the latest episode of New Heights, former Eagles center Jason Kelce laid out his reaction to what he called a “very frustrating game and season” for Philadelphia.

A shaky 2025 campaign for the Eagles offense ended with Kevin Patullo’s removal as offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelce used Wednesday’s podcast episode to clarify some of the comments he made earlier in the week while speaking in his analyst role on Monday Night Football. On the broadcast, he defended Patullo as “a great coach” while anticipating his dismissal.

Replacing Patullo

Kelce, who spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, played under Patullo after he became the team’s passing game coordinator in 2021. A year after Kelce’s retirement in 2024, Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator for this season.

“The expectations [for the offense] should be much higher than what they put out this season,” Kelce said. “I know I made some comments on Monday Night Football, and I do love Kevin Patullo. I’m not trying to absolve him of blame. … The offense wasn’t up to the task this year. It regressed. The main reason it regressed was the run game, and the offensive line’s inability to stay healthy, and to open up holes.”

While removing Patullo as coordinator was one of the franchise’s first moves after Sunday’s 23-19 playoff loss to the 49ers, Kelce suggested that players should also take accountability for the disappointing finale.

“It’s one of the highest-paid offenses in the NFL, and they were mediocre across the board,” Kelce said, echoing some of his comments from Monday. “The bottom line is this offense didn’t live up to what it should have. Patullo, as the offensive coordinator, bears responsibility, and so do the players. …

“I don’t think it’s ever fair to just throw it on one guy. Jalen [Hurts] said it after the game: Right now isn’t the time to put it on any one person.”

Without naming any names, Kelce also recommended that the Eagles look to more experienced coaching candidates to replace Patullo.

“It would probably behoove the Eagles to bring in somebody with a fresh perspective on where it’s at currently,” Kelce said. “When you’re in it, you’re thinking about how you’ve had success in the past. When you bring in somebody else, we can bring in some fresh ideas and find ways to maximize things.

“I don’t think it needs to be anything that drastic. We probably want somebody who’s been proven offensively as a successful coach, and he could come in and look at things under a new lens with a lot of similar pieces.”

The two seasons the Eagles went to the Super Bowl under Nick Sirianni, they had offensive coordinators with experience at the position: Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore, both of whom were hired as head coaches the following year.

Credit to the defense

One of few positive reflections Kelce had on the Eagles’ season was on their sturdy defense, offering praise for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“Defensively, they played great,” Kelce said. “In [the wild-card] game, they want some plays back, but they overcame so much. If you look at the difference between their pay, I think it’s the lowest-paid defense in the NFL, and their production, it is absolutely insane.

“Vic Fangio and the entire staff of the defense has done a phenomenal job.”

‘No Dumb Questions’

Also on the podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce announced their upcoming book, No Dumb Questions. It will be the brothers’ first published book, coming out on June 2. They also announced new New Heights merchandise, an Amazon shop called the Kelce Clubhouse, and more.