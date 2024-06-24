Jason and Travis Kelce went to the Eras Tour in London this weekend. Here’s what happened.

Under a year ago, Travis Kelce was on New Heights, lamenting that he couldn’t give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it. On Sunday, Travis was on stage at the Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium. Manifestation works, guys.

Jason and Kylie Kelce also made their first appearances at the tour, attending the shows Friday and Saturday in London.

Jason collected a ton of friendship bracelets of his own from fans near the VIP tent.

He showed off his full sleeve to Kylie …

… and even wore some of them on his ears.

A number of fans met the Kelces outside the stadium and took photos, including one who shared that Jason’s favorite era was 1989.

Of course, based on Jason’s reaction to hearing “Shake It Off,” that seemed pretty obvious.

Jason also handed out guitar picks to fans, something Swift’s father, Scott, an Eagles fan (at least until Swift started dating Travis), does at every show.

He even wore Swift’s merchandise, and some in the British crowd even wore Eagles jerseys in his honor.

Jason and Kylie didn’t attend Sunday’s Eras Tour show, where Travis appeared live on stage during “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” in costume, but fortunately, we only need to wait two days to hear Jason’s reaction to that, since a new episode of New Heights will release on Wednesday.

The weekend’s shows were Travis’ sixth, seventh, and eighth of the tour. He previously attended shows in Kansas City, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Singapore, and Paris. Jason and Kylie are headed back to Philadelphia for his Wednesday event in Sea Isle City, but Travis said on New Heights that he won’t be attending this year, leaving the door open for more appearances in Europe on tour.