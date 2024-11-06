Jason Kelce on phone-throwing incident: ‘The thing that I regret the most is saying that word’

On the latest episode of New Heights, former Eagles center Jason Kelce said he regretted engaging with a Penn State fan on Saturday who used a homophobic slur toward his brother, Travis.

“I’m not happy about the situation,” Kelce said on the podcast. “Me reacting gave him the time of day and it also gave the situation notoriety. That’s what I regret. It didn’t deserve attention. It’s really stupid and if I just keep walking it’s a nothing burger. Nobody sees it.”

In the video, Kelce is seen grabbing the fan’s phone and appearing to smash it, then responding by calling the fan the same homophobic slur, which Kelce said on the show Wednesday that he regretted.

“Now it’s out there and it just perpetuates more hate,” Kelce said. “The thing that I regret the most is saying that word, to be honest with you. That word he used, it’s just [expletive] ridiculous, it takes it to another level. It’s just off the wall, [expletive] over the line. As a human, it got under my skin. And it elicited a reaction. And in the heat of the moment, I thought in my head, ‘Hey, what can I say back to him? I’m gonna throw that [expletive] right back in his face because [expletive] him.’

“I know now I shouldn’t have done that, because now there is a video out there with me saying that word, him saying that word, and it’s not good for anybody. I think what I do regret is that now there is a video that is very hateful that is now online that has been seen by millions of people and I share fault in perpetuating it and having it out there.”

» READ MORE: Penn State police are investigating the Jason Kelce phone-throwing incident; former Eagle addresses it on ESPN

Penn State police confirmed they are investigating the incident, which went viral on the internet on Sunday, prompting a public statement from Kelce on Monday Night Countdown. According to Penn State crime logs, an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property” at the intersection outside Beaver Stadium where the incident was caught on video.

Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct are listed as potential offenses on the report. In Pennsylvania, criminal mischief for damages in excess of $500 is a third-degree misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine and up to 90 days in jail if convicted. Disorderly conduct is often classified as a summary offense; potential consequences include up to 90 days in jail or a $300 fine.

Despite Jason’s turmoil, Travis had his back.

“I know it’s weighing on you, brother,” Travis said. “That [expletive] sucks. You shouldn’t feel this much — obviously the scrutiny and media view on it and everybody passing around the videos that are out there. That’s going to make it a bigger situation than what I think what it really is.

“But the real situation is you had some [expletive] clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family. And you might’ve used some words that you regret using, and that’s a situation you just got to kind of learn from and own. And I think you owning it and speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people on this world, and it shows what you said on Monday night. You do not choose hate. That’s just not who you are. I love you, brother, and I think you said that perfectly.”