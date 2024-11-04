Penn State police are investigating the Jason Kelce phone-throwing incident; former Eagle addresses it on ESPN

Penn State University police confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday that it is investigating the viral incident where Jason Kelce appeared to smash the cell phone of a fan who directed a homophobic slur toward his brother, Travis Kelce, on Saturday outside Beaver Stadium prior to the team’s game against Ohio State.

According to Penn State crime logs, an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property,” listing criminal mischief and disorderly conduct as potential offenses, at the intersection of Curtin Road and Commuter Drive just outside Beaver Stadium, where the incident was caught on video.

In Pennsylvania, criminal mischief for damages in excess of $500 is a third-degree misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine and up to 90 days in jail if convicted. Disorderly conduct is often classified as a summary offense; potential consequences include up to 90 days in jail or a $300 fine.

Kelce also appeared to use the same homophobic slur in response to the fan after taking his phone.

Kelce had made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay show outside Beaver Stadium to kick a field goal before the Penn State-Ohio State football game. The incident did not keep Kelce from his regularly-scheduled appearance as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which was in Kansas City this week for the Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kelce opened the broadcast by expressing regret for his actions.

“Listen, I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce said. “Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it, and in a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing, I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. And in that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.

“I think the bottom line is I want to try to live my live by ‘The Golden Rule,’ that’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward. Even though I fell short this week, I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that. So, yeah, I think we’ve got a game to focus on, a matchup, and I don’t think this is the right platform to go into more detail. So let’s get ready for this Chiefs game.”

ESPN declined to comment on the situation.

While Kelce was apologetic, many praised his response to the fan, whose behavior was addressed by Penn State football coach James Franklin.

“I saw something I wasn’t very proud of,” Franklin said Monday. “I wish that didn’t happen, but in 2024 I love that a person feels a consequence to his action … We talk about the passion and all those things being great, yes, but that also doesn’t excuse bad behavior at times. It comes with the territory, but that doesn’t make it right.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.