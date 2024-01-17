Someone made a Jason Kelce-scented candle. So what does the Eagles center smell like?

On last week’s episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce learned of the existence of a unique kind of NFL merchandise — player-scented candles.

A listener received an unofficial “Smells Like Travis Kelce” candle, and learned there were many variations of that type of candle available online — but none of Jason.

“There are a lot of candles with my likeness on it, but none that say ‘smells like’,” Jason said on the show. “I feel like people would be turned off by a candle that smells like me.”

Travis, on the other hand, asked the audience for a Jason Kelce candle, speculating that it might smell like baby poop and a wet boot.

“Can we make [a candle] of Jason and see what Jason smells like and then have a smell-off?” Travis asked.

On Wednesday’s episode, they got their answer.

A “Smells Like Jason Kelce” candle popped up on Etsy, made by a podcast listener and featuring some of Travis’ smell suggestions. The label says it smells like “baby poop, wet flip flops, Old Spice and Dial soap...or maybe just white sage and lavender.”

“I don’t know who wants to light that on fire. ... Don’t buy these, guys,” Jason said.

Jason isn’t just opposed to his own scent on a candle. He said on the show that he hates all scented candles and scented air sprays.

“There’s no way that’s healthy for you,” Jason said. “There’s no way chemicals being burned by a flame and going into the air to the point that you can smell them is good for you. There’s no chance... I hate scented candles. I blow them out.”

The Etsy listing for the “Smells Like Jason Kelce” candle is no longer active, so Jason will at least get his wish that no one make their own home smell like him. No word yet on whether Travis managed to snag one before it was taken down to do the smell-off.

