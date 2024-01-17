Jason Kelce gets emotional on New Heights while addressing retirement rumors

After Monday’s wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Kelce looked emotional on the sideline, hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and appearing to hold back tears.

Postgame, Kelce did not speak to media, but sources told The Inquirer (and others) that the game was Kelce’s last in the NFL, as he told teammates he intends to retire.

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Kelce said he had not yet decided whether or not to retire.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Kelce said on the show. “But I think there’s a lot of — people can feel body language and stuff. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There’s too much emotion in the moment.”

“I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals who have meant a lot to me.”

Kelce said he did address the team after the game and will address the subject further at another time.

“I just want to make sure everyone knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year,” Kelce said he told the group. “I know the outcome in Philadelphia was not acceptable. But I love each and every person in that room and I’ll always believe in them.”

The 32-9 loss and late-season collapse led many fans to lament that Kelce’s final season was wasted. Some players in the room felt similarly, Kelce said.

“A lot of guys are like, ‘If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.’ I’m like ‘Don’t feel sorry for me, [expletive],’” Kelce said before getting choked up.

Players will speak to the media later in the day on Wednesday at NovaCare Complex.