Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announces departure from team

After 13 seasons, Jeff Stoutland, the longest-tenured Eagles coach, will no longer be the team’s offensive line coach as the offensive coaching staff continues its overhaul.

Stoutland, who has been on the staff since 2013 and worked under head coaches Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni, announced his departure from coaching in a social media post Wednesday night.

“I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,“ Stoutland wrote. ”When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back.”

The Eagles wanted Stoutland back, a source said, but Stoutland chose to step away from coaching. He may still be around the team in an unofficial capacity.

The Eagles are in the process of an offensive makeover with new coordinator Sean Mannion at the top. They hired former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as the pass game coordinator a day after hiring Mannion, and more changes to the coaching staff could be on the way.

Stoutland, who turns 64 next week, was also the team’s run game coordinator, but his influence over the running game lessened during the season when the Eagles shifted their game planning and play calling to offset the early struggles on the ground, The Inquirer reported last week.

» READ MORE: Sean Mannion’s former coaches predict he will be ‘a home run hire’ for Eagles: ‘His internal memory is ridiculous’

Stoutland has been a coach for more than 40 years and has been widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league for some time. His influence on the team’s offensive front was critical in two Super Bowl victories. The success stories under his tutelage have been numerous. He helped turn Jordan Mailata from a rugby player into an All-Pro, oversaw two of the best offensive tackles in recent history, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, and just a season ago helped Mekhi Becton turn his career around.

Stoutland has also been key in the Eagles’ success using their signature Tush Push, though, like the running game this season, that aspect of the offense took a step back.

“Stout’s influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into future Hall of Fame talents,” the Eagles said in a statement. “His passion for the development of young players set the bar not only for our organization but for the entire National Football League.

“It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland.”

The Eagles had 10 first-team All-Pro selections under Stoutland, whose offensive line teaching earned the nickname “Stoutland University” during his time with the team. Jason Kelce (six) and Johnson (two) made up eight of the All-Pro honors, and Peters and Evan Mathis each were selected once during Stoutland’s tenure.

“There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland,” Kelce wrote on social media. “The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind.

“He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredible grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach.”

Stoutland, in his statement, said the past 13 years “have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you.

“Stout out.”