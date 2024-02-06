Eagles’ Brazil game is extra special for Jeff Stoutland and family

On Monday, the NFL announced the Eagles would host the league’s first game in Brazil. The Birds will open the season in São Paolo at Corinthians Arena on Sept. 6.

The game is the NFL’s first in South America and part of the league’s extended effort to expand the international audience, alongside games in London, Munich, Frankfurt, and Mexico City.

One Birds coach who’s excited to make the trip? Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, shouting out the Brazilian fans and even speaking a little Portuguese.

“Coach Stout here,” he says in the clip. “I hear we have a game in Brazil. First game of the season, 2024 kickoff. Just a shout-out to all those fans in Brazil, in São Paolo. Nos vemos em breve. Stout out.” (Stoutland was telling the fans: See you soon.)

Stoutland’s son, Jake, replied to the post to share the Stoutland family’s connection to Brazil. Jake’s wife is originally from the country, and grew up speaking Portuguese.

“When I first started dating my wife, my dad tried to learn a few Portuguese words as a kind gesture (my wife is Brazilian and her first language is Portuguese),” Jake wrote. “Funny how things come full circle in life. Excited to return to Brazil for the first ever NFL game in South America!”

This is the Eagles’ second international regular-season game. The Birds previously went to London in 2018 and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-18.