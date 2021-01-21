Haslett, the source said, basically told Lurie and Banner that he had heard they liked to meddle in football affairs, and that he wasn’t having any of that, they would have to butt out to get him to sign. Not only did Lurie and Banner not hire Haslett, they quickly surmised that Modrak was behind Haslett’s view of them, and after they got Reid in place and established, they parted ways with Modrak in 2001.