When the Eagles acquired Darby for a third-round pick and wide receiver Jordan Matthews in training camp in 2017, the hope was that he would establish himself as the sort of fixture at cornerback that they’d been trying to find since the departure of Asante Samuel. Instead, he missed half of his first season with a sprained ankle, half of his second with a torn ACL, and has spent most of his third struggling to match strides with whoever happens to be in front of him. Injuries happen, and they are difficult to predict, and in fairness to both Darby and the front office responsible for his acquisition (and subsequent re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason), he looks like a player whose athletic capabilities are a shadow of what they were during their Super Bowl season.