‘He’s got it in his blood’: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. collects sack, key tackles in Eagles preseason debut

BALTIMORE — A 7:30 p.m. kickoff in the Eagles’ preseason-opening visit to Baltimore Ravens on Friday meant that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had ample time to stare at the clock, anxiously awaiting his first taste of NFL action.

That restless feeling didn’t last long. Halfway through the second quarter, the fifth-round inside linebacker took the field with the punt coverage unit for his first play of the game. With the ball midair, Trotter barreled downhill toward punt returner Damarion Williams. After Nakobe Dean whiffed on the initial tackle attempt, Trotter wrapped up Williams and brought him to the ground for a minimal gain and a boost of confidence.

“I definitely think that gave me some momentum right there,” Trotter said after the game. “Knocked away the butterflies or being nervous or anything. Once I got that going and was out there, it just really is playing football again.”

The momentum that Trotter generated with his special-teams tackle propelled him to a strong overall performance in his Eagles exhibition debut, in which the visitors prevailed, 16-13. Trotter immediately made an impact on the ensuing defensive series, his first of the game, alongside Dean.

With the game tied at 6, the Ravens sought to convert on third-and-2 from their own 33-yard line, receiving a 5-yard boost on the previous play thanks to a Moro Ojomo neutral zone infraction. Trotter was responsible for blitzing quarterback Josh Johnson on the third-down play and keeping him in the pocket.

But as Johnson stepped up, Trotter shed his block and lunged at the quarterback’s ankles to make the tackle. He didn’t immediately realize that he had recorded the team’s first sack of the preseason, bringing Johnson down at the line of scrimmage to send the Eagles defense off the field. So, Trotter didn’t break out in his signature, wood-chopping sack celebration, which he adopted from his father, Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., while playing his college ball at Clemson.

“I thought he got a few yards,” Trotter Jr. said. “I was trying to make sure that he actually didn’t get the first down. Right there, I was just trying to make a play.”

Coming out of college, the 6-foot, 225-pounder was hailed for his sharp instincts, which were on display all night long. He was seemingly always around the ball, particularly in the run game, tying with Ben VanSumeren for the team high in tackles with five total.

Dean has become familiar with Trotter’s style of play in practice, which he described as smart and instinctive. The two have taken reps together throughout training camp, mostly with the second-team defense. The preseason opener provided Trotter with the opportunity to translate his performance in camp to a more intense, fast-paced setting, a challenge that the rookie met, according to the veteran.

“He’s a true linebacker, man,” Dean said. “He’s got it in his blood. True linebacker. And he’s only gonna continue to get better.”

Dean has been struck by Trotter’s maturity since he joined the team. Most rookies are timid, particularly wary of speaking up among the veterans. But Trotter is “truly quiet,” per Dean, bringing a sense of humility and down-to-earth nature to the Eagles locker room as he navigates the transition to the league.

“He kind of reminded me almost of myself when I first came in as far as taking notes, doing the little extra things, watching extra film and taking every bit of advice from anybody, no matter who it is in the whole facility,” Dean said. “Taking every bit of advice and relating it to life and the game.”

The Eagles are in the process of identifying their starting inside linebackers come Week 1. Devin White and Zack Baun have emerged as the front-runners, often taking the first reps with the starters in training camp practices. Dean has mixed in with the starters, too, but the first defensive series of the game saw White and Baun in the middle once again.

While Trotter hasn’t emerged as a contender for one of the starting roles, he has earned occasional reps with the first-team defense in camp. With each passing day, Trotter said that he feels like he’s “taking steps forward” as he learns the NFL game.

“Got a great coaching staff teaching me, and great veterans as well, teaching me the ropes, different techniques,” Trotter said. “Just trying to improve. Get back, watch the film, and make sure I make those corrections and try to improve every single week.”

Still, Trotter has an opportunity ahead of him to carve out a role on the initial 53-man roster as a prominent special-teams contributor and as an eventual member of the rotation at inside linebacker.

A few more sacks — and those familiar sack celebrations — ought to be on the horizon for the linebacker looking to craft his own legacy with the Eagles.

“Maybe in the future,” Trotter said with a smile. “I might bring it out.”