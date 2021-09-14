It’s safe to say Eagles fans are growing enamored with their young quarterback-wide receiver tandem.

According to Fanatics, quarterback Jalen Hurts has the second-highest selling jersey in the NFL since Sunday. Only former Alabama teammate and rookie quarterback Mac Jones of the Patriots was higher. Hurts’ 500% sales increase from Saturday to Sunday was the largest of any player in the NFL.

Smith, who wasted little time scoring in his debut with an 18-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 32-6 win over the Falcons, has the top-selling jersey of all non-rookie quarterbacks since Sunday. This is notable, considering every offensive skill position rookie drafted in the top 15 scored a touchdown except Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. That’s eight players, so the competition was fierce.

Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener, and Smith had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. The duo got off to a great start and if sales are any indication, the Eagles fan base is embracing its future.