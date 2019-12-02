He’s now 4-0 as a starter vs. Schwartz’s defenses, having completed 68.4% of his passes for an average of 295.3 yards, with nine touchdowns against four interceptions (106.1 passer rating) in those games. While Fitzpatrick is still in the NFL for a reason, it should be noted that he has a career 52-81-1 record as a starter and an 80.9 rating overall.