The Eagles did a lot more than change the oil this offseason, they swapped out some spark plugs and tinkered with the timing. Though the group might look deeper on paper, some fans and observers fear it will be less dynamic, with reliable pass rushers Michael Bennett and Chris Long gone. Those two veterans combined for 15 ½ sacks last season, more than a third of the defense’s total (44). Also, defensive line coach Chris Wilson was not retained; he was replaced by his assistant, Phillip Daniels.